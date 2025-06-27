Thrissur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Kerala on July 13 to finalise the BJP’s preparations for the local body polls.

Shah is scheduled to participate in a meeting of ward committee office bearers from seven revenue districts. Addressing the media after a state-level meeting of party leaders, BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh said that the Union Minister will also inaugurate the party’s state office.

Ramesh said that the party has formulated plans to ensure that the idea of a developed Kerala reached the grassroot level. An outline regarding development will be prepared for each ward, he added.

The state general secretary said that ward-level meetings will be conducted from August 1 to 10. Tricolour rallies will be held in all wards on August 15, he added.

BJP state secretary S Suresh and Thrissur city District President Justin Jacob also participated in the press conference.