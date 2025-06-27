Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala SC/ST Commission has directed the Dalit woman, Bindu R, to file a police complaint against Omana Daniel, who falsely accused her of theft, leading to mental harassment in police custody at the Peroorkada station.

"We have asked Bindu to file a formal complaint against Omana Daniel with the police. Whether she proceeds is her personal decision. We have also informed the police of the same," the SC/ST Commission Chairperson told Onmanorama. He added that the police can take action if Bindu files the complaint.

The case pertains to a false theft allegation by Omana Daniel, the house owner, where Bindu had previously worked. Omana claimed that Bindu stole a gold chain, which was later found at her own residence.

Peroorkada Police summoned Bindu for questioning, where she was subjected to hours of intense interrogation without even being provided with drinking water. She was held at the station for 20 hours. According to Bindu, women police officers forcibly undressed and searched her, and police also raided her home. However, no trace of the chain was found.

The incident has taken a heavy emotional toll on Bindu. "I was on the verge of ending my life. I want to live now only if I receive justice," she said, recounting the mental trauma she endured.

Following the incident, three police officers were suspended, and the government ordered an investigation.