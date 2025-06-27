Kochi: Days of relentless rainfall have caused widespread damage across Ernakulam district, as rivers breached their banks and floodwaters entered homes, triggering a state of high alert.

With both the Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers overflowing at multiple points, floodwaters have inundated several low-lying areas. The water level in the Muvattupuzha River has already crossed the danger mark, prompting the District Disaster Management Authority to convene an emergency meeting.

District Collector NSK Umesh, who also serves as the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, assured that the administration is fully prepared to tackle any emergency situation.

In response to rising water levels, 11 shutters of the Bhoothathankettu barrage have been opened. The water level in the Edamalayar dam has surged to 150.6 metres, nearing the rule curve limit of 161 metres (against a full reservoir capacity of 169 metres). Similarly, six shutters of the Malankara dam have also been opened to ease the pressure.

Farmers harvesting plantain bunches from an inundated farm in Ramamangalam. The premature harvest was forced as floodwaters threaten to rot the crop.

Water levels in the Muvattupuzhayar, Kothayar, and Thodupuzhayar have also seen a significant rise. In the Periyar, the water has breached the warning level at Aluva Marthandavarma Bridge and Kalady.

With the rising waters, the Arattu ritual at the Aluva Siva Temple was performed on Thursday.

In Pooyamkutty, the Manikandanchal Chappathu (causeway) remains submerged for the second consecutive day due to the swollen river.

In Kochi city, water-logging has been reported in multiple areas, disrupting traffic. Floodwaters also entered the KSRTC bus stand, further affecting services.

In Kunnathunadu Taluk, one house was completely destroyed, while another sustained partial damage. Across the district, 291 houses have been affected. Of this, seven are fully damaged and 284 partially damaged.

Floodwaters entered approximately 200 houses, including 40 in Eloor, 6 in Pathalam, 30 in Alangad and Karumaloor, 40 in Kunnukara and over 50 in Muvattupuzha

Relief camps have been set up at Eloor (2 camps), Alangad and Karumaloor (2 camps), Kurumassery (1), Kunnukara (1), Muvattupuzha (4) and Paravur (1)

So far, 19 families have been rehabilitated in Eloor and Choornikkara panchayats, while 2 families were relocated from other areas. Over 50 families have been shifted to safer locations in Muvattupuzha alone.

Emergency Contact Numbers

For assistance during emergencies, contact the District Emergency Operations Centre

Toll-Free: 1077

Landline: 0484-2423515

Mobile: 9400021077

Email: ddmaekm@gmail.com