The Kerala Cabinet has urged Governor Rajendra Arlekar to ensure that only the national flag and emblem are displayed during official and ceremonial events held under the Raj Bhavan’s banner.

The request was made through a formal letter handed over to the Governor on Friday, following discussions at the Council of Ministers' meeting on June 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cabinet referred to the historical context behind the adoption of India’s national flag and emblem, citing debates in the Constituent Assembly. It emphasised the need for a flag that symbolises India’s heritage and diversity.

The letter includes excerpts from the speech delivered by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on July 14, 1947, in which he stated that no communal or social considerations influenced the design of the national flag. It also references the closing remarks of Sarojini Naidu, who said the flag stood above distinctions of caste, class, or creed, representing only duty, responsibility, and sacrifice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reinforcing protocol, the Cabinet stressed that the Tricolour alone should be used at public, official, or ceremonial events. The display of any other flag or symbol, it warned, would amount to disrespecting the national flag and emblem. The Cabinet asked the Governor to issue clear instructions to Raj Bhavan staff to ensure strict adherence to this protocol.

The issue comes in the wake of recent controversies. On June 5, Agriculture Minister P Prasad walked out of a Raj Bhavan event on World Environment Day, objecting to the display of a Bharat Mata portrait, which he claimed reflected RSS iconography. On June 19, General Education Minister V Sivankutty also staged a similar protest at another Raj Bhavan function over the same issue.