Thiruvananthapuram: As monsoon rains continue to lash Kerala, the state is on high alert with rising river levels and dam shutters being opened. Educational institutions have been ordered shut in several regions, even as authorities brace for more heavy rain, strong winds and the threat of flash floods over the next few days.



Holiday in 7 districts

District collectors of Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Wayanad have declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rainfall alerts and forecast

The IMD has forecast continued heavy rainfall across Kerala for the next three days, accompanied by strong winds.

Orange alerts

June 27 (Friday): Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Wayanad

June 28 (Saturday): Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur

ADVERTISEMENT

Yellow alerts

June 27 (Friday): Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

June 28 (Saturday): Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Kasaragod.

June 29 (Sunday): Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur.

Dams opened in Idukki and Wayanad

With reservoirs nearing full capacity, shutters of Lower Periyar, Kallarkutty, Ponmudi, and Malankara dams in Idukki have been opened. The release has caused flooding in the Muthirapuzhayar, Thodupuzha–Muvattupuzha, and Kaliyar rivers. Inundation has affected areas like Panamkootty Chappath and Thodupuzha KSRTC stand, while water has entered a mosque and temple premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Wayanad, the Banasura Sagar Dam shutters will be opened at 10 am Friday, releasing 50 cubic metres of water. District Collector D R Meghasree has directed that spillway shutters should not be raised at night and ordered precautionary measures including alerts to all local bodies, evacuation readiness, and real-time water-level assessment.

In Muvattupuzha, waterlogging has been reported in homes. In Kozhikode, the Kakkayam Dam reached 757.50 metres, prompting a red alert and release of excess water. Wayanad’s Kalloor River has overflowed, and landslides have been reported from Chooralmala. Flood warnings are active along the Kabani River.

Coastal alert and sea conditions

The IMD has also issued a high wave alert for Kerala’s coast from Kunzhathur to Kotte Kunnu, including Kasaragod and Kannur. Waves of 3.1 to 3.3 metres are expected from June 25 evening till June 27. Fisherfolk and those near the shore have been strongly advised to stay away from the sea.

Disaster management authorities have urged residents across the state to follow advisories, avoid travel through hilly terrain or near rivers, and stay alert for updates as the monsoon intensifies.