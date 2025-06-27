Kollam: Streetlights in Kollam city remain dead at night and shine brightly during the day! As a result, areas such as the second entrance of the railway station which are frequented by people round-the-clock remain under darkness at night. Hundreds passing through the second entrance face much difficulty after midnight and they could end up in accidents. Some commuters even noticed a snake in this area recently.

Meanwhile, during daytime, the Kadappakkada area receives illumination from the streetlights in addition to the sun. The streetlights remain needlessly switched on during the day while making things difficult for the people at night by refusing to come alive.

Another area where the situation is creating major problems is the frontside of the Craven School on the Kollam – Thirumangalam national highway. With no streetlights, pitch darkness engulfs this area when the shops close at night. Similarly, passengers on the Kottarakkara – Punalur route wait for buses in darkness at night. Antisocial elements take advantage of the darkness and create trouble for pedestrians, who also face the threat of stray dogs.

Local people allege that the authorities are not responding to repeated requests to solve the issue.