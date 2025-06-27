Puthukkad: The Puthukkad police have arrested 'Thairum Kudam Sreejith', a known rowdy from Varandarappilly station limits, for allegedly trespassing into another house while under the influence of drugs and setting a room on fire, causing extensive damage.

The accused Sreejith (34), known as 'Thairum Kudam Sreejith', is a resident of Varandarappilly and an accused in several criminal cases. He allegedly entered a Mannampetta resident’s house by climbing through the backyard guava tree. He then threatened the house owner’s wife and daughter. When they resisted, local residents managed to trap Sreejith inside a room in the house.

Inside the locked room, Sreejith allegedly set fire to clothes in the cupboard, the air conditioner, and the bathroom door, causing further destruction. He also smashed a mobile phone.

Puthukkad police arrived at the scene promptly and arrested him. The operation was led by Station Inspector Mahendra Simhan, ASI Joby, and senior civil police officers Prashanth, Deepak, and Sujith.