Thiruvananthapuram: The health condition of former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan remains unchanged, said a medical bulletin issued by the Sree Uthradom Thirunal Hospital, where he has been admitted since June 23 following a cardiac arrest.

A team of expert doctors are trying to normalise his respiration and heartbeat with the help of life support systems, the bulletin added.

The CPM veteran, who will turn 103 this October, has been battling age-related health issues and has mostly remained out of public life.