Thrissur: A police team responding to a late-night disturbance in Nellankara, Mannuthy, came under violent attack in the early hours of Saturday. The incident unfolded after a woman from a neighbouring house reported commotion at a residence in Vailoppilly Nagar.



The first police team that reached the location was assaulted by a group of individuals. When a second team arrived, their vehicle was vandalised. The gang also targeted the Mannuthy Control Room vehicle and physically assaulted officers.

Six people have been taken into custody, including Brahmajith, a suspect in two previous murder cases. According to local residents, a drug-linked gang had been operating a club from the three-storey house, and nearly 30 individuals are believed to have been involved in the attack.

In total, three police jeeps were damaged, and four officers were injured and hospitalised. Police said further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.