Thirurangadi: The District Heritage Museum, Hajoor Kacheri at Chemmad, has introduced an entry fee for visitors. The charges apply to both children and adults and an additional fee is now required for using mobile phones and cameras.

Officials in charge of the heritage structure said the decision to impose the fee was based on a directive issued by the museum director two weeks ago. Fee collection has since begun.

The charges are: ₹5 for children, ₹20 for adults, ₹200 for foreign adults, and ₹50 for foreign children. Additionally, a ₹10 fee applies for capturing photos/videos on a mobile phone. For cameras (video/photo), the fee is ₹100. Feature films require a ₹25,000 fee plus a ₹25,000 security deposit. For telefilms, it is ₹10,000 each. Professional photo/video shoots cost ₹250 per hour.

Children are defined as those aged 13 and below. Those aged 14 and above are considered adults. Earlier, Hajoor Kacheri mostly had visitors from high schools, higher secondary schools, and colleges. After the fee was introduced, many visitors have been turning back.

Previously, some days saw as many as 300 visitors. Now, only 20 to 25 people visit daily. The drop in visitors is due to the new fee. Earlier, groups came from schools and colleges. There is opposition to the imposition of the fee, particularly before the museum acquired more historical artefacts. The museum was inaugurated in October 2023.