Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala remains on edge with the Met department predicting that incessant monsoon rains will continue to lash several parts of the state on Saturday. This has prompted authorities to issue an orange alert in five districts and a yellow alert in the rest, and initiate evacuations in flood-prone areas.

Educational institutions in Kottayam district that are currently functioning as relief camps and schools under the Thrissur District Education Office will be closed on June 28. Concerns are mounting as multiple dams have begun releasing water, and Tamil Nadu has signalled that it might open the Mullaperiyar dam shutters if the water level crosses the 136-feet mark.

Weather alerts

June 28 (Saturday):

Orange alert: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad

Yellow alert: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

June 29 (Sunday):

Orange alert: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad

An orange alert indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall ranging from 12 cm to 20 cm, while a yellow alert indicates the possibility of 7 cm to 12 cm.

Squally weather with wind speed 40 - 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Kerala coasts on Saturday. A high wave alert was also issued for the coast of Kasaragod and Kannur from Kunzhathur To Kotte Kunnu. High waves in the range of 3.1 - 3.4 meters are forecasted till 2.30 pm on Saturday.

Mullaperiyar dam water release

With the water level at Mullaperiyar dam rising to 135.35 ft, Tamil Nadu has indicated it may open the shutters once it hits 136 ft. As a precaution, 3,220 people from 883 families in Periyar, Manjumala, Upputhura, Elappara, Ayyappankovil, Kanchiyar, Aanavilasam, and Udumbanchola are being relocated. More than 20 relief camps have been opened in Idukki. District Collector V Vigneshwari has directed revenue and police teams to complete evacuations and urged Tamil Nadu to open shutters only during daylight hours.

Meanwhile, an unusual water level rise was reported in Manimala river, prompting an orange alert. Similar alerts have been issued along the Pamba, Muvattupuzha, Bharathapuzha, Meenachil, Achankovil, Periyar, Chalakudy, and Kabani rivers. Authorities have urged residents in low-lying and coastal areas to stay alert. Thrissur’s Peechi dam will open four shutters by 11 am on Saturday, each by four inches. This could raise water levels in Manali and Karuvannur rivers.

Wayanad’s Banasura Sagar dam on Friday opened one shutter by 10 cm, discharging water into Panamaram river. Low-lying areas, including Vellamunda Pulinjal, are under close observation after a road cave-in resembling a sinkhole alarmed residents. A landslip in the area created a 5-metre-wide cavity. Shutters of Palakkad’s Malampuzha dam was also raised by 5 cm following heavy inflows. Upper Sholayar dam has also started releasing water. Eleven shutters of Bhoothathankettu barrage, six of Malankara dam, and Kakkayam dam’s gates were opened.

Urban flooding and damage

Kochi city witnessed widespread waterlogging. KSRTC bus stand in Ernakulam was flooded.

Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers breached their banks, flooding homes. In Muvattupuzha, around 50 homes flooded, and multiple relief camps were opened across Eloor, Karumalloor, Alangad, and Kunnukara. 291 homes reported damage in Ernakulam district alone (7 completely destroyed, 284 partially). In Kothamangalam, a house collapsed injuring two residents. In Kozhikode, heavy rains flooded homes in Mavoor and six families relocated. A missing fisherman from Punnapra, Alappuzha, is yet to be traced. In Kannur, the body of Farhan Rauf, a youth missing since Wednesday evening from Parappally beach, was recovered.

Authorities have urged citizens to follow official alerts closely, avoid riversides, and move to safer zones if instructed. The India Meteorological Department expects rain to continue till June 29.