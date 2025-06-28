Payyannur: When Class 10 student Kripali Sunil set out to design a device to help her mother who suffered from severe back pain, little did she know that her innovation would one day take her all the way to Japan.

Kripali, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, created a portable elevating device that aids in lifting heavy objects, an invention born out of concern for her mother’s well-being. Her project not only drew attention for its practicality but also earned her a place at the Sakura Science High School Programme held in Japan from June 15 to 21, organised by the Japan Science and Technology Agency.

At the event, Kripali shared the story of how her mother's struggle with back pain inspired her to find a solution. The audience responded with a loud round of applause.

She qualified for the Japan programme through her participation in the 11th edition of the INSPIRE MANAK Exhibition. Among the 54-member Indian delegation to Japan, Kripali stood out as the only student representing Kendriya Vidyalaya schools across the country.

Kripali is the daughter of P Sunil Kumar of Kandoth, General Manager at Indas Company and Dhanya Narayan, a teacher at Velloor Government Higher Secondary School. She attended the Japan event accompanied by her proud parents.