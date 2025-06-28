Kottarakkara: A canal land near the Inchakkadu Ayiravalli stone quarry is suspected to have been encroached by a quarry lobby. In response to complaints, a land survey is set to begin on Saturday. The development comes in response to complaints by the Mylam Panchayat, the Action Council, and the temple administration, even as the quarry lobby continues to push ahead with efforts to begin mining operations. A total station survey will follow initial groundwork.

Activists allege that the quarry lobby has begun preliminary works in defiance of local opposition, using forged documents to usurp government land. There are accusations that certain panchayat officials have colluded with the lobby. The situation escalated further after the local body allowed additional time for the removal of a gunpowder storage structure near the quarry, an action seen as favouring the lobby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from the gunpowder shed, illegal road works using blasted stone chips are reportedly underway. These activities were halted the previous day by protestors, including women, under the leadership of the temple administration and the Ayiravallippara Protection Committee.

Most political parties, including both ruling and opposition groups, are united in opposing the quarry, citing environmental concerns and the site’s religious significance. However, Kerala Congress (B) stands in support of the quarry, with one of its members actively involved in securing permissions.