Pazhayangadi: A culvert on the Madayi China Clay Road has sustained major damages. The granite wall, which had supported the concrete slab of the culvert, caved in to form a large pothole the other day and the culvert is likely to collapse completely at any time.

Precautions must be taken to prevent vehicles from being involved in accidents. This culvert is on the main road leading to Pazhayangadi Railway Station, Muttam Palakkode and Naval Academy. A bus service is operated from Pazhayangadi to Payyanur and Moolakeel through this road. In addition, many school buses operate on this road.

ADVERTISEMENT

The water that gush down from the Madayipara passes through this culvert. Malayala Manorama had earlier reported the collapse of the granite wall of the culvert with a picture.

It is alleged that the authorities of the Public Works Department did not take necessary action even though this report and photo had come to their attention.