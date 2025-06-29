Alappuzha: Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) General Secretary Vellappally Natesan has expressed full support for the government's decision to introduce Zumba dance in schools across Kerala.

Natesan's support comes at a time when various Muslim organisations voiced their dissent against the government's move. Nateshan said that their criticism is based on a misinterpretation of the initiative. He added that it would not be wrong if someone interprets this as an attempt to establish a theocratic state.

Criticising what he described as efforts by certain groups with money and muscle power to assert dominance, Natesan said such behaviour is causing distress and resentment among other religious communities. He added that the government does not act entirely in accordance with the beliefs and leadership of any particular religious group.

“Zumba is done fully clothed—what exactly is the issue?” he asked, questioning the tendency to oppose reforms for the sake of it. Natesan also pointed out that some had even opposed minor changes in school timings. "If an extra 30 minutes helps children learn more, why object?” he said.

Calling for communal harmony, Natesan urged those trying to stir religious hatred to step back and demanded that the government stand firm and implement its decision without yielding to pressure.

Earlier, General Education Minister V Sivankutty also firmly defended the government’s decision to introduce Zumba in schools.

Dismissing criticism from Muslim organisations as “majoritarian communal tendencies,” Sivankutty reaffirmed that Zumba would continue as a part of physical activity programmes in state-run schools. “When several states protested against the hijab, we took a progressive stand. But now, some organisations are promoting conservative views under the garb of cultural protection,” Sivankutty remarked, criticising attempts to communalise the issue.