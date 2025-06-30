Cheruvannoor: Two women sustained serious injuries in a stray dog attack at Kolathara Arakkalpadam on Sunday. The victims have been identified as Snehalatha (67) of Kakkachiparambil and Sudha (53) of Edodi Parambil, both residents of the Arakkalpadam bus stop area. They are currently undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital.

The incident occurred around 11:30 AM on Sunday when Snehalatha, after getting off a bus, was walking home. She was the first to be attacked, suffering bites to her hand and face, which caused her to fall to the ground. Sudha, a neighbour who rushed to help her, was also bitten on her hand and leg.

The dog continued to act aggressively, barking and lunging at people along the road before it eventually died a short while later.

Residents of Kannatikulam and Arakkalpadam have expressed growing concern over the increasing menace of stray dogs in the area. Attacks on pedestrians have become more frequent.