Pathanamthitta: A busy walkway near the Pathanamthitta Collectorate continues to remain blocked by police barricades meant for crowd control during protests. The obstruction is forcing pedestrians to step onto the main road, putting their safety at risk amidst heavy traffic.

The barricades, placed right in the middle of the footpat —have now become a near-permanent fixture, even though the area is a crucial transit point where many buses stop and large numbers of commuters pass through daily.

While these barricades are routinely used to manage political demonstrations and prevent collectorate marches by political and youth outfits, the problem lies in their careless redeployment. Once the protests are over, the barricades are simply pushed back onto the walkway, instead of being removed or stored properly.

This practice has triggered strong public criticism, with local residents pointing out the danger posed to pedestrians, who are forced into the flow of fast-moving vehicles. There is a growing demand for authorities to find a permanent and safe solution.

