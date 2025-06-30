Thrissur: The death of a young man who was hit by a bus while swerving to avoid a pothole on MG Road sparked a unique protest during the Thrissur Corporation Council meeting on Monday. In a symbolic gesture, Congress members arrived with red dye splashed on their clothes and bodies, accusing the civic body of turning public roads into “bloodstained zones.”

Opposition leader Rajan J Pallan insisted that road safety be taken up as the first item of discussion. The opposition councillors, led by the Congress, disrupted the session, demanding that the poor state of city roads be addressed before moving to the scheduled agenda.



Tensions flared when ruling councillors alleged that Pallan’s remark about placing a wreath on the Mayor’s chair was a veiled death threat. Women councillors from the ruling front rushed to shield the Mayor, prompting a loud exchange of slogans and accusations between the two sides.

As the chaos escalated, Congress councillor Jayaprakash Poovathingal climbed onto the council dais, prompting the Mayor to suspend him for the rest of the session. In protest, all opposition councillors climbed the dais, leading the Mayor to announce a two-session suspension for 19 opposition members. Adding to the drama, BJP councillors joined the protest, holding placards and staging a parallel demonstration within the council chamber.