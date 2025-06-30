Thiruvalla: A shutter installed in the Varathodu canal along the Thirumoolapuram–Kattodu Road has become a persistent source of distress for local residents. Its operation presents a lose-lose situation as opening the shutter floods houses downstream, while keeping it shut inundates over 60 homes upstream.

The canal receives water when the Manimalayar river swells, and the shutter is located just 500 metres away from it. Residents say the shutter, built in 1975, was constructed in an unscientific location. They argue that relocating it closer to the Manimalayar would help prevent flooding on both sides. Although the Irrigation Department has submitted a proposal to NABARD seeking approval for the relocation, it is yet to be sanctioned.

Houses in the Thirumoolapuram–Kattodu stretch remain waterlogged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Originally built to irrigate two paddy cycles in the Meenthalavayal Padashekharam, the shutter has not seen any major maintenance in the past 25 years.

The consequences of this neglect were felt acutely last month when the shutter remained closed for nearly 20 days. As a result, about 60 houses were submerged, including 27 in Mangalassery, 15 in Pulikkatharakuzhi, and 18 in Aatumali. These families were forced to live in waterlogged homes for nearly three weeks.

