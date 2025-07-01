Aluva: With the railway foot overbridge in Aluva town remaining shut for maintenance, hundreds of daily commuters, including schoolchildren, are being forced to dangerously cross the railway tracks to reach the western side of the Aluva railway station.

The delay in reopening the bridge, closed since November 7, 2024, has left students particularly vulnerable. The school children getting off near the KSRTC bus stand are left with two unappealing options of either taking a risky shortcut across active tracks or walking an additional 1.5 kilometres to reach the Government Boys Higher Secondary School and the Technical Higher Secondary School.

The bridge, constructed with iron anglers and a concrete surface, was built in 1972 after prolonged student protests demanding safer access to their schools. Having long served as a link between the KSRTC bus stand and key institutions like the mini civil station, its absence is now acutely felt.

Despite the footbridge being the only direct and safe route, the Railways closed it for renovation without any prior notice. Now, eight months on, there is little visible progress on the repair work and the authorities have remained tight-lipped about a completion date.

The closure is affecting not just students, but thousands of others who depend on the bridge daily. On the eastern side of the railway track lie the railway station, KSRTC stand, municipal office, St Xavier’s College, district hospital, police station, and various courts. On the western side are the metro station, municipal bus stand, municipal market, Government Boys HSS, Technical HSS, Federal Bank headquarters, Dr Tony’s Eye Hospital, the municipal park and several temples.

With no alternative arrangements in place, the continued closure of the overbridge is causing significant hardship, compelling many to risk their lives.