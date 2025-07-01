Thiruvananthapuram: Ravada A Chandrasekhar took charge as the new State Police Chief on Tuesday. He succeeds Shaik Darvesh Saheb, who retired on June 30. His tenure will run until July 1, 2027.

He arrived at the police headquarters at 7 am and formally assumed office with ADGP H Venkatesh handing over the baton. Chandrasekhar laid a wreath at the police memorial and accepted the salute of the force. He will attend the police zone-level meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in attendance later in the day.

Meanwhile, during his press conference, dramatic scenes unfolded when a man claiming to be a former police officer from the DIG’s office in Kannur created a ruckus and made allegations against Chandrasekhar.

A 1991-batch IPS officer currently serving as Special Director with the Intelligence Bureau, Chandrasekhar is on central deputation. He was selected over Nitin Agarwal, who topped the official list of probables. The appointment order, issued by Kerala Chief Secretary Dr A Jayathilak on behalf of the Governor, was released soon after a cabinet meeting held on Monday.

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh’s Godavari region, Chandrasekhar began his policing career in Kerala with his first posting as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Thalassery. Over the years, he served as Superintendent of Police in Wayanad, Malappuram, Ernakulam Rural, and Palakkad districts. He later held key positions, including Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Thrissur and Kochi ranges, and also served as Commissioner of Police in Thiruvananthapuram. He went on central deputation in 2008 while serving as DIG.