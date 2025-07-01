Thannithodu: Police officers from Thannithodu came to the rescue of a severely ill tribal woman after an ambulance failed to arrive in time

Ambili, 27, of Pulinchal House in Moozhi, Thannithodu, was rushed to Konni Taluk Hospital in a police vehicle around 1.30 am on Monday after she began bleeding profusely due to a tumour in her womb. The family, who have been living in a rented house just 100 metres from the Thannithodu police station, made a distress call to the 108 ambulance service, only to be told that it would take time for the ambulance to reach the location.

ADVERTISEMENT

With time slipping away, Ambili’s husband, Baby, ran to the nearby police station for help. Responding without hesitation, a police team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Sivaprasad and including civil police officers B Suresh, A Ajith, and Arun Surendran, rushed to the woman’s aid. The house, which is accessible only on foot, made the task more challenging.

On reaching the scene, the officers found Ambili drenched in blood. Wrapping her in a mat, they carried her through the narrow path to their vehicle and transported her to the Konni Taluk Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team stayed with the family, ensuring an ambulance was arranged to shift Ambili to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital for further care. Later, she was referred to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for specialised treatment.

Relatives said Ambili is now out of danger.