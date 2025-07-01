Mattool/ Kannur: The government-operated boat serving the sea-mouth region along the Mattool–Azheekkal route has suffered extensive corrosion due to ageing, raising serious safety concerns among daily commuters.

The interior of the boat, where passengers board, is now heavily corroded. Commuters say that although boat services have been running along this route for several years, this is the first time such an old and visibly worn-out vessel has been deployed.

The service begins at 6.30 am and continues until 7 am. Given the location at the sea mouth, the route frequently faces strong undercurrents and, on occasion, sea incursions too.

Passengers are calling for a gauge test to assess the worthiness of the boat currently in operation.

Although the Ports Department had previously announced that a new boat from Alappuzha would be deployed on this route, that promise remains unfulfilled. Local residents are now demanding the intervention of the Inland Water Transport Department to expedite the arrival of a new boat.