Sulthan Bathery: The Fast Track POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) Court has sentenced Karakkadan Shafi (32) native of Kalliottukunnu, Mananthavady, to seven years and one month of imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor tribal girl in January 2022. The court also slapped a fine of ₹25,000 on the convict.

The case was initially registered by then Mananthavady Sub-Inspector Biju Antony and later transferred to the SMS wing, which handles cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A team led by SMS DySP P Sasikumar and ASI Rajitha Sumam carried out the probe and submitted the chargesheet before the court. For the trial, Special Prosecutor Adv Omana Varghese appeared for the prosecution in the case.