Kochi: The Kerala High Court has decided to watch Malayalam film 'Janaki v. State of Kerala' starring State Union Minister Suresh Gopi, before ruling on the production's plea for certification.

CBFC's Revising Committee had withheld the film's approval, objecting to the use of the name 'Janaki' to portray a rape survivor. Meanwhile, the filmmakers have filed another petition challenging the Committee's decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I intend to watch the movie before proceeding. I will watch it on Saturday morning in Court,” Justice N Nagaresh orally observed on Wednesday.

Noting that the protagonist, named Janaki, is a victim of sexual assault seeking justice in Court of law, the judge had earlier asked the Board how the name was problematic, LiveLaw reported.

“She is not a rapist. If a rapist is named as Rama, Krishna, Janaki, then I can understand. At least we can appreciate that you should not name that character with God's name. Here, she is a heroine of the film, fighting for the cause of justice.,” the Judge had orally remarked.

The bench was dealing with a petition filed by the production over delay in granting of certification for the film, which was planned to hit the theaters on June 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the judge had asked the central film certification body why the movie can't use the name Janaki when in the past, there have been films like 'Seeta Aur Geeta' and 'Ram Lakhan', that are named after Gods.

According to a LiveLaw report, Deputy Solicitor General of India appearing for CBFC submitted that the current title of the film violates Guidelines 2(xii) and 6 of the Guidelines issued by the Central Government pursuant to Section 5B(2) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

Standing counsel appearing for CBFC on Wednesday sought time to the allegations leveled in the second petition, particularly in regard to some earlier films certified by the body. It was also submitted that in view of the prayer made out in the second writ petition, the first writ petition has become infructuous.

Thereupon, the counsel for the petitioner submitted that as per the direction of the Court, the CBFC had to file a counter-affidavit justifying its decision, but no affidavit has yet been filed. However, the Court opined that since the decision of the Revising Committee was not challenged in the first writ petition, both the cases have to be heard together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Counsel for the petitioner also told the Court that there is a practical difficulty since screening of the movie can be done only in the theatres.

Hearing the same, the Court passed an interim order as follows: “Considering the allegations raised by the petitioner, I am of the view that it would be only appropriate for this Court to view the movie before passing any final orders. The petitioner in WPC No. 23326/2025 is directed to arrange viewing the movie in an appropriate studio on Saturday (July 5) at 10 am.”

(With LiveLaw inputs)