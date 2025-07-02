Kochi: The Kerala High Court here on Wednesday ruled that the probe into the multicrore Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam will not be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The court pronounced this judgment while disposing of a writ petition filed by a former employee of the bank. The petitioner sought a CBI probe as many people were involved in the alleged fraud in the bank administered by the CPM.

Rejecting the plea, Justice PV Kunhikrishnan asserted that the case has been pending before the court since 2021 and that it cannot be retained indefinitely.The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is also probing the scam.

Earlier, the court had passed a detailed order directing the investigating officer to probe into the role of all persons booked by the Enforcement Directorate and named in its Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR). The investigating officer was also asked to collect the affidavit and copy of the ECIR from the standing counsel of the ED.

During the hearing of the writ petition seeking CBI probe, the Public Prosecutor informed the court that one main case and 21 other cases relating to the Karuvannur bank scam are under probe. According to him, out of the 21 other cases, chargesheet has already been filed in 10 cases and probe into the 11 cases is almost complete. He also informed the court that the probe team is awaiting forensic reports on certain documents and confirmed that the status report of the probe is being filed regularly.

Observing the arguments of the Public Prosecutor, the court was of the opinion that it needed to look into the correctness of the investigation being conducted. The HC also observed that in the earlier order, there was already a direction to the Investigating Agency to conduct the investigation against all accused and bring them to court of law for trial.

Noting that the final reports in the case are pending before the jurisdictional courts, the High Court held that the petitioner may approach the jurisdictional courts to address any grievance if law permits for the same.

(with Live Law inputs)