Thrissur: Musician and teacher Anoop Vellattanjur (41) was found dead in his flat in Chelloor, near Vadakkencherry on Tuesday morning. He was reportedly found hanging.

Anoop, an accomplished artist, was a teacher at Vivekodhayam Higher Secondary School and the trainer of the school’s orchestra. He was the son of the late Peethambaran of Kallat, Vellattanjur, and Rajalakshmi, a retired government school teacher from Thayyur.



A gifted musician, Anoop was a singer and an idakka (traditional percussion) player. He was also proficient in instruments such as the guitar and keyboard. Earlier, he had served as an English teacher at Vivekodhayam High School and had trained both the high school and higher secondary orchestras. Under his leadership, both teams earned A grades at the Kerala State School Arts Festival from 2022 to 2024.

In 2019, Anoop composed and performed a song for the Thrissur Pooram festival, which gained significant popularity. The track, titled "Pooram Janichoru Naadu...", was released on YouTube during the Pooram season and received widespread acclaim. This year, Anoop’s live guitar performance during the Pooram celebrations had also drawn much attention.

He was also the idakka player for the traditional Kaikottikkali group from Kanipayyur and led the Thrissur-based band Ilanjikoottam. The funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10.30 am at his residence in Vellattanjur.

He is survived by his wife, Parvathy (an Ayurvedic doctor), and children Parvana and Parthip. Minister R Bindu expressed her condolences over Anoop’s passing.