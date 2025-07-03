Thrissur: Vineeth, alias Vadivaal Vineeth, an accused in a bike theft case who had escaped from police custody in Wadakkanchery, was apprehended near the Aluva bus stand on Wednesday.

Vineeth and co-accused Rahul Raj were arrested by the police in connection with a bike theft in Wadakkanchery, with the stolen vehicle later traced to Alappuzha.

ADVERTISEMENT

The escape occurred on March 25, while Vineeth and co-accused Rahul Raj were being transported to court in Wadakkanchery. The duo jumped in front of a train, the Parasuram Express, and managed to flee. While Rahul was nabbed the same day, Vineeth remained at large. He had previously escaped from police custody in another incident as well.

Subsequently, under the leadership of Ambalappuzha DYSP KN Rajesh, a special investigation squad was formed, and the search was intensified. Acting on intelligence, the team finally tracked Vineeth near the Aluva bus stand. Following his capture, Wadakkanchery police reached Alappuzha and formally arrested him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vineeth is reportedly involved in multiple theft cases registered across various police stations.