AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday criticised the Censor Board for not approving the film Janaki vs State of Kerala (JSK) and slammed Union Minister Suresh Gopi, who stars in the film, for staying silent about it.

CBFC's Revising Committee had withheld the film's approval, objecting to the use of the name 'Janaki' to portray a rape survivor.

"We've heard actor and Union Minister Suresh Gopi say many times that cinema is his lifeblood, like rice is to daily sustenance. Yet, even as a system he is part of throws mud onto that very rice, he remains silent," Venugopal wrote in a Facebook post. The Alappuzha MP urged Gopi, an actor-turned-politician, to break his silence and speak up for his own film and for his fellow artists.

Venugopal accused the Censor Board of attacking artistic freedom. "The stance taken by the Censor Board sets fire to the very foundation of freedom of expression," he said. "In cinema and literature, creators have the constitutional freedom to choose titles and names. Denying that is an insult to the Constitution itself," he added.

Venugopal pointed out that names like Ram, Krishna, Sita, and Radha have been used for decades in Indian films, and many popular movies have carried similar names. "Most personal names in India come from Hindu mythology," he said, adding that the Congress governments never allowed the Censor Board to act in ways that undermined its credibility.

He expressed full support for the film and its makers. "I stand with Janaki and its artists in their fight for freedom of opinion and expression," he said. "Every Censor Board member who imposed cuts in the name of narrow-minded politics should study the Constitution and the country's history," the Congress leader said.

Venugopal also raised concerns over the larger trend. "Even Mohanlal-starred movie 'Empuraan' had to undergo cuts after being screened in theatres," he said. "Where is the BJP taking this country? What kind of fear is forcing artists to censor their own creations?" Venugopal said and demanded that the central government and concerned departments clearly state their position.

"The government's continued silence, even after the matter reached the courts, is suspicious," he said. "This appears to be a declared agenda, controlling food, clothing, names, and now even art," the AICC general secretary alleged.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday said it would watch the film Janaki Vs State of Kerala on July 5 before deciding on the censor board's demand to change the name "Janaki". The film, directed by Pravin Narayanan and also starring Anupama Parameswaran, tells the story of a woman named Janaki who takes on the state in a legal battle after facing assault.