The Kozhikode City Cyber Crime police have arrested a youth for allegedly extorting ₹1.5 crore from a retired naval officer through a fake investment scheme. The accused, Mohammed Shabeeb, was arrested from his residence in Kannur by an investigation team led by Inspector K K Agesh.

According to police, Shabeeb lured the Kozhikode-based complainant by promising discounted shares and triple returns on stock market investments. He created a fake website in the name of a reputed asset management company and convinced the victim to transfer large sums of money, claiming they would be invested through the site.

To gain the victim’s trust, Shabeeb added him to various WhatsApp groups and used multiple WhatsApp numbers to avoid detection. He directly withdrew the funds using his own cheques. Police said the investigation involved tracking several bank accounts and email addresses to identify the accused. Efforts are underway to trace his international contacts. Cyber Squad members M K Noufal, K Vimeesh, and M Akshay were part of the investigation team.