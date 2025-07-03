Thiruvalla/ Pathanamthitta: The crew of a KSRTC Superfast bus travelling from Pathanapuram to Sulthan Bathery set an example of compassion and quick action when they rushed a woman passenger, who collapsed on board, to Thiruvalla Medical Mission Hospital.

The incident occurred on Wednesday as the woman, who had boarded the bus from Konni, began to feel unwell while the vehicle was nearing Thiruvalla. Seated by the window, she suddenly fainted, hitting her head hard against a metal road along the window. The impact caused a severe head injury, resulting in heavy bleeding.

Bus conductor Rejeesh and driver Suresh Kumar, with the help of fellow passengers, diverted the bus and took her directly to Thiruvalla Medical Mission Hospital. The bus resumed its journey only after the woman’s relatives, who were informed immediately, reached the hospital.

Hospital authorities later confirmed that the woman is currently undergoing treatment and that all her medical expenses will be covered entirely free of cost.

Interestingly, a similar incident happened just a week earlier on another KSRTC bus operating from Tenkasi to Kottayam, where a woman fainted during the journey and was also brought to the same hospital for treatment.