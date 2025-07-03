The Kerala Students Union (KSU) has called for a statewide educational bandh on Friday. The protest is against the alleged police brutality during the state committee’s march to the Secretariat.

KSU Thrissur district president Gokul Guruvayoor was reportedly injured after being brutally assaulted by the police during the protest. Several other KSU workers also sustained injuries.

KPCC Working President and MLA A P Anilkumar rushed to the protest site and extended support to the injured student activists, condemning the police action. The KSU has demanded strict action against the officers involved in the incident.