Malappuram: Two sisters from Kizhissery, near Kondotty in Malappuram district, along with the husband of one woman, have lodged complaints against a Koduvally-based religious movement, accusing its leaders of systematic ostracism and intimidation after they left the movement.

Lubna and Shibla, who hail from Kizhissery, and Lubna’s husband C A Riyas, a native of Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad, have submitted petitions to the District Police Chiefs of Malappuram and Wayanad as well as the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kondotty. Copies have also been sent to the Chief Minister.

The trio allege that they have been subjected to “severe social and psychological persecution” since severing ties with Nakshabandhiya Thwareekath, a movement said to have about 4,000 adherents and led by Shahul Hameed of Puthanveettil, Kizhakkoth.

Riyas and Lubna left the organisation three years ago, with Shibla following suit three weeks ago. “From the moment we quit, we have been cut off from our community and family,” Lubna said. She alleges that local members prevented her elderly parents from taking her back into the family home and barred her from visiting her in‑laws in Wayanad. The couple now lives in Coimbatore to avoid confrontations.

On Tuesday night, Riyas accompanied his wife and sister‑in‑law to Kizhissery for the first time in three years, but claims that more than a hundred members of the sect gathered to block their entry. Police intervened and escorted them to safety. “Even at my father’s funeral in October 2022, I was forbidden from entering my own house,” Riyas said.

He alleges that the movement forbids followers from using social media platforms and bans the use of smartphones until they are married. “Although the group holds monthly Quran study circles, the sessions end with praise of its spiritual leader rather than genuine religious instruction,” he added.

The complainants insist they merely want the freedom to live with their families without intimidation. Police have acknowledged receipt of the petitions and said an inquiry is underway.

Ahmed, Lubna’s uncle and a member of the movement, denied the allegations raised by his niece and husband. He said the issue on Tuesday night was purely a family matter.

According to Ahmed, Sulaiman, the sisters’ father, denied entry to his daughters and son-in-law over family matters. “Riyas has been following the beliefs of Sadguru at Coimbatore, and he also influenced Shibla. Sulaiman expressed his frustration when they reached home, and the incident had no connection with the organisation. We contacted the police to help resolve the situation, and Riyas has provided a written statement confirming that they will not attempt to enter Sulaiman's home forcefully," Ahmed added.

However, Kondotty police stated that they would only register a case after conducting a primary verification of the details received. The police said that they would gather testimony from both parties.