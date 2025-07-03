Cheradi: Entering Cheradi via the Ambazhathumootil Padi–Puthupparambil Padi road feels like stepping into a garden. Lush ornamental plants line both sides of the road, creating a stretch that soothes both the eyes and the soul.

This blooming transformation is the handiwork of Cheradi Elampurayidathil Varghese Thomas (Vadakkan Saji), a man deeply rooted in his land and love for greenery. For the past several years, Saji has been quietly turning his native place into a more beautiful and welcoming space, one plant at a time.

Cheradi falls under Ward 14 of the Malayalappuzha panchayat. Saji’s house is situated along the Ambazhathumootil Padi–Cheradi–Puthupparambil Padi road. Having spent 15 years abroad, he had earlier nurtured roadside greenery even while living outside India. On returning home, he was disheartened to find the road in front of his house overrun with weeds and neglect. That moment sparked his decision to convert the roadside into a flourishing garden.

He began by clearing the weeds and planting ornamental saplings along a 500-metre stretch on both sides of the road. Saji prefers non-flowering, vividly coloured plants, which he collects from various places he visits. Over time, he has developed an impressive collection, and each plant is cared for as if it were his own child.

Saji applies manure every six months, waters the plants during the summer, and trims the branches regularly to keep the garden in perfect shape.