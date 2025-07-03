Manikyamangalam: The Tourism Destination Centre located adjacent to the Manikyamangalam Thura has been left in complete darkness for over a week, with none of the lights functioning. The issue has left evening visitors disappointed and concerned for their safety.

A popular hangout spot, the centre attracts large crowds in the evenings, including families with children and those who come for walks and to use the open gym facilities here. However, the lack of lighting has forced many to abandon their visits after sundown.

According to Panchayat President Shyjan Thottappilly, the problem began after the panel board of the centre’s power connection caught fire. Although the local body has already deposited ₹13,000 with the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) for the replacement of the damaged panel, the repairs are yet to be carried out. He also accused the KSEB officials of being apathetic towards resolving the issue.

The Manikyamangalam Friends Collective also staged a protest against the delay in restoring the lights despite repeated follow-ups.