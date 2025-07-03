Thiruvananthapuram: A Health department committee report stated that although Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Urology head Dr Haris Chirakkal’s public response was a violation of regulations, no action should be taken against him.

The report stated that Dr Haris’ allegations are not entirely accurate.

The committee assessed that the system's shortcomings are causing difficulties for patients. The report highlights the delay in the process for the purchase of equipment and the slow pace of repairs at the hospital. Bureaucratic delays in the Urology department, as well as the failings pointed out by other department heads, are also mentioned in the report.

The committee recommended that the procedure be simplified and that the heads of institutions be granted more financial freedom. The report will be handed over to the health minister on Thursday.