A massive fire broke out at the godown of Thomson Medicals in Kombodinjamakkal, Aloor, Thrissur, around 9 pm on Friday. The warehouse mainly stocked poultry vaccines and medicines, all of which were completely gutted in the blaze.

Fire and rescue teams from Chalakudy, Irinjalakuda, and Mala rushed to the spot and managed to bring the flames under control before they could spread further.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to preliminary findings, a short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire. Initial estimates suggest the fire caused damage worth nearly ₹1 crore.

No casualties have been reported so far, and further investigations are underway to confirm the exact cause.