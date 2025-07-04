Kerala rain: IMD issues yellow alert for 8 districts tomorrow
Parts of Kerala bracing is for rainfall between 7–11 cm in 24 hours.
Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday sounded a yellow alert for eight districts in Kerala, warning of days marked by isolated heavy to very heavy showers and gusty winds.
Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod are bracing for rainfall between 7–11 cm in 24 hours, with some spots possibly seeing deluges of 12–20 cm.
On Friday, the weather agency had issued a yellow alert for Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, signalling that the wet spell is far from over.
Authorities have appealed to residents to stay vigilant, keep track of weather updates, and strictly heed safety advisories during this spell of turbulent weather.