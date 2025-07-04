Kozhikode: Residents of Kaithapadam halted an attempt to lay a pipeline intended to divert water from a residential area to a private apartment complex. The work, which involved digging up Snehamrutham Road along the Pottammal–Methottuthazham stretch, was suspended following strong local protests.

The 1.5-km pipeline, works on which began yesterday morning, was meant to supply water from a well near the Kaithapadam paddy fields to an apartment complex atop a hill. Residents opposed the move, fearing it would deplete the area’s drinking water supply and cause water shortage in about 40 houses in the area. They also raised concerns about unauthorised bore wells dug at the site.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following intervention by Medical College Inspector P K Jijeesh, a meeting was held at the police station. A consensus was reached to remove the surface-laid pipe, drill it beneath the road and proceed only with the approval of the Groundwater Department.

A cluster of 28 villas and an apartment complex has been constructed atop a hill using soil benching. The water supply project involves pumping water from the owner’s well at Kaithapadam through a 3-inch pipeline to the apartment complex. However, local residents allege that such large-scale water extraction is taking place without the required approval from the Groundwater Department. They also claim that unauthorised borewells have been dug on the hill by the flat owner.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 400-metre stretch of the dilapidated Kaithapadam–Snehamrutham Road is currently being restored using ₹21 lakh from MLA Ahamed Devarkovil’s development fund. The project includes raising the road level and constructing concrete-covered drainage systems. However, parts of the newly concreted road have been dug up to lay pipelines, sparking concerns among residents.

Locals have demanded urgent action against unauthorised water extraction and called for assurance that their drinking water supply won't be disrupted. However, PWD officials clarified that there is permission for laying pipeline along the Snehamritham road, now taken over by the department as part of one-time restoration, permits pipeline laying as long as the road structure remains unaffected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation Standing Committee Chairperson PC Rajan confirmed that the ongoing road construction was approved by the PWD. Following public protests and concerns over pipeline laying, the police intervened and brought the situation under control.