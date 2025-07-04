Alappuzha: For the past five years, Dinesh Kumar has been searching for his 'chechi', his elder sister from London, not by blood, but by a bond far deeper. His worst fears were finally confirmed with the arrival of a letter, which confirmed that Carol Seval (84), who once came to Kuttanad as a tourist and left as family, passed away last November.

The news came from a relative of Carol’s and reached Kalathilachira House in Kuppapuram, Kainakari, where her memory still lingers in every corner. For Dinesh, a tourist guide, the loss is personal. A rare and beautiful relationship that lasted over 25 years came to a quiet end.

Carol, a therapist from London, first visited Kerala in 1997. Dinesh was her guide during her time in Kuttanad. As he rowed her through the narrow backwaters of Kuppapuram, he pointed out his mother washing dishes on the shore and his father toiling in the fields. She asked him to stop the country craft and walked with him to meet his family. They shared tender coconuts, local stories and laughter.

During the ride, Dinesh asked her age, stating that he was 29 and if she was older, he would call her chechi (elder sister) or aunty. Carol was amused to learn that in Kerala, elders are rarely addressed by their first names. From that day forward, she became her elder sister. Carol, too, was charmed by this address.

When Carol returned to London, the bond only grew stronger. She kept on sending letters, gifts, cards and photographs to Dinesh. In her letters, she always addressed Dinesh as 'my little brother'. In May 2000, she flew back to Kerala to attend Dinesh’s wedding. After the wedding, Carol also hosted the newlyweds in Varkala for three days. That relationship continued, marked by a continuous exchange of joy and affection. Over time, she became part of every major moment in their lives.

Even during the 2018 floods, Carol called almost every day, worrying about their safety from afar. In 2020, a Christmas letter and gift arrived from her, as always. But then, silence. No more calls. No more letters. Just an emptiness that Dinesh couldn’t explain.

Worried, he began asking every tourist from London if they had heard of Carol Seval. Most had no idea at all. But then came Lilly Francis, another visitor from London. Touched by his story, she promised to inquire back home. And she did. Carol had sold her London home and moved in with her mother. But after her mother passed away during the COVID pandemic, Carol never returned. Dinesh was distressed, but Lilly carried on with her search for Carol.

Eventually, Lilly tracked down Helen, the daughter of Carol’s sister, Glenda. On June 27, Helen wrote a detailed letter to Lilly, which was forwarded to Dinesh. It brought the news Dinesh had long dreaded but half-expected. Carol was no more. However, Carol lives on in the hearts of Dinesh, his wife Minimol, a rationing inspector, and their two sons, Gokul and Govind. In a quiet village in Kuttanad, a family is now mourning the loss of a sister from across the sea.