Thrissur: A youth was brutally assaulted at a toddy shop in Triprayar after he refused to share fish fry from his plate. Police have arrested three individuals, including two brothers, in connection with the attack.

The accused, Sanath and Sanjay from Painoor, and Sharon from Chemmappilly, Thanniyam, allegedly followed the victim outside the shop, grabbed him by the neck and dragged him to a nearby highway overpass, where they assaulted him.

Sanath is reportedly a repeat offender, facing an attempted murder case at Valappad police station, charges of assault and defamation involving women at Anthikad police station, as well as cases related to public nuisance, drinking in public and narcotics.