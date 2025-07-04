Mavelikkara/ Alappuzha: What was meant to be a safety measure is now turning into a hazard of its own. As part of the ongoing tree-trimming, intended to remove dangerously overhanging branches, the KSEB has been carrying out the activity across the Mavelikkara section for over a week. But what is left behind paints a troubling picture.

According to regulations, trimmed branches must either be cleared from the roads or left neatly at the source without posing any threat. However, in many locations, branches are neither removed nor stacked properly, creating grave accident risks.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Budha Junction, for instance, branches from an almond tree cut the previous day were found dumped atop a nearby bus shelter. Opposite the KSRTC bus station, another pile of cut branches still blocks part of the footpath, endangering pedestrians. The stretch from Nadakkavu to Shakthi Nagar tells a similar story, with scattered mango branches and fallen coconut fronds littering the road.

The consequences are already visible. A pedestrian slipped and fell near the KSRTC stand the other day. Prolonged daytime power outages during the operation have only added to public ire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contract violation alleged

The trimming work is carried out annually under contract, with specific clauses mandating that large branches be cut into smaller, manageable pieces and safely disposed of. KSEB is also expected to supervise the work to ensure compliance. But complaints suggest that these rules are being flouted at several locations.

83 dangerous trees along major roads

Meanwhile, a tree hazard of another kind looms large over the major roads in the region, as 83 trees pose danger along the Kollam–Theni national highway and the KP Road.

A dangerously decayed tree near the bus shelter in front of Chunakkara panchayat office along the Kollam–Theni highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the stretch between Mangamkuzhi and Thamarakkulam alone, six trees are at risk of toppling over, with seven others marked under accident alert. The KP Road is worse, with about 35 trees, including large acacias, posing a serious risk. Ten of these trees have completely decomposed roots, their heavy branches sprawling across the roadway.

In one incident, a snapped branch fell on a moving private bus. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. However, locals say such accidents are common during heavy rain and wind.

Charummoodu Junction alone has three trees warning of an imminent tragedy. Branches of these trees fall on the buildings on the opposite side. A bus shelter on the eastern side of the junction is also threatened by two big trees.

Further down the highway, the Kollam-Theni national highway has four big trees facing imminent collapse. Roots and branches of trees in front of the Chunakkara panchayat office are in a decomposed state. Another tree in dangerous condition stands near the Chunakkara community health centre as well.