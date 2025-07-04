Kochi: Twin sisters M A Thasni and M A Asna have turned childhood memories of their cultural landscape into evocative works of art. Their collaborative creation, titled Stained by dust, touched by stone, crafted during a year-long break after their graduation, is a highlight of the ongoing Sangha Kala exhibition at Durbar Hall Art Centre.

Working with cloth, acrylic and paper pulp, the duo has produced a series of striking pieces, some of which are as expansive as 18 feet wide. The raw texture and layered narratives across these canvases are an example of both their artistic finesse and relentless dedication. Asna’s delicate henna and watercolour illustrations on rice paper are particularly drawing attention for their subtle elegance.

The twin sisters pursued their graduation in Fine Arts (BFA) from two different institutions. While Thasni pursued her degree from RLV College, Tripunithura, Asna passed he same course from Sree Sankara College.

Hailing from Parlikkad in Vadakkancherry, Thrissur, the sisters are daughters of M M Ali and M A Shameeja. The exhibition, curated by Anudev Manoharan, features over 25 works by the sisters and will run until July 6.