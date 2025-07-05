If there’s one face the students of RLV College of Music and Fine Arts in Tripunithura know by heart, it’s that of Chellamma Ravi. Her features, captured in clay and paint, are visible all across the campus; at the entrance, inside classrooms and even by the coffee shop. Yet, she is neither a renowned artist nor a former principal. So who is she?

Chellamma is the college’s own model, who has quietly shaped the artistic journey of countless students over the past 12 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

A native of Choorakkadu, Chellamma sits for painting and sculpture students every day from 10 am to 4 pm. “The students ask me to change poses. Sometimes I sit on a chair, other times directly on the floor. If needed, I even perch on a table,” Chellamma says with a smile. Her only break is for lunch.

Long before she stepped into the college studios, Chellamma worked as an anganwadi helper. One day, she mentioned to the anganwadi teacher that her husband, Ravi, was unemployed. The teacher’s husband, Manoharan, a faculty member at RLV College, suggested Ravi try modelling for students. For many years, Ravi was the figure at the centre of countless artworks. After his passing, it was Chellamma who stepped in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For 12 years, I’ve spent my days with the students, telling them stories, listening to theirs, and sharing food,” she says, her contentment clearly visible.

A student at RLV College sculpting Chellamma.

Teachers at the college are quick to note that being a model is no easy task. Many can’t sit still for even five minutes. But Chellamma can remain motionless for hours. To the faculty and students, her patience is indeed remarkable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially paid ₹350 a day, the government revised her honorarium to ₹730 two years ago, a change she welcomed with gratitude. As for her age, she offers a shy smile and says, “Somewhere around 70… give or take.”

In a space dedicated to art and inspiration, Chellamma Ravi has become more than a model. She is part of the college’s creative soul—a silent contributor to the making of every young artist who has sketched, painted, or sculpted her likeness over the years.