Kelakam: Malavika who hails from Kelakam in Kannur is among the recipients of this year’s Raman – Charpak fellowship, a prestigious Indo – French fellowship program for doctoral and master’s students in various science disciplines.

She is a fourth-year research scholar in Mathematics at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Odisha. Malavika will be associating with renowned French mathematician Olivier Ramare at the Aix Marseille University in France to do research in analytical number theory.

She is the daughter of EG Raju, a retired higher secondary school principal and Shiny Raju. Her twin brother Manu Prasad works at the C – DAC centre in Bengaluru. He had won the Junior Research Fellowship in Mathematics.

The fellowship is known after two Nobel laureates from India and France (CV Raman and Georges Charpak). The recipients of this fellowship will get a monthly stipend of ₹1.5 lakh (1500 Euro), flight tickets as well as financial and technical assistance for various trips done for research purposes during the fellowship period.

The young Indian researchers will also get a splendid opportunity to meet and associate with some of the best scientists in the world. The fellowship is offered by the Indo – French Centre for the Promotion of Advanced Research for young scholars who do research in science and technology.