Kochi: Two little girls, aged 6 and 5, escaped an abduction attempt at Ponekkara in the heart of Kochi city on Friday evening. The shocking incident happened around 5 pm when the sisters were on their way to a tutor's house in the neighbourhood. The girls, yet to recover from the shock, said two men and a woman tried to take them away in a car, but let them go when a stray dog charged at them.

The police have started a preliminary investigation into the incident, but a case has not been registered yet. Police have taken the statements of the children and are verifying the facts, a police source said.

According to the children, the car, which was parked by the roadside, started as they passed by and stopped near them as they were on their way to the tutor's house. Those inside the car then offered the kids chocolates. Though the elder girl refused to accept it, the younger girl took the chocolate. "I snatched it from her and threw it away. Then they tried to pull my sister into the car. As she cried aloud, a dog that was sleeping nearby woke up and charged towards the car. Then they closed the door and sped away," the elder girl said.

The girls informed the tutor about the incident, following which their family alerted the police. The police came to the spot and spoke to the girls. They could not immediately locate the car as there were no CCTVs installed in the locality. However, the elder girl identified the car from CCTV footage obtained from some distance. She said the car had a carrier on top.