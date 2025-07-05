Mahe: Renowned novelist M Mukundan has urged for the establishment of a Sahithya Academy in Puducherry and the regular organisation of literary festivals in Mahe to foster a vibrant literary culture.

A good writer is, above all, a good reader. A life without reading is a life without meaning, Mukundan remarked while inaugurating a one-day literary camp organised in observance of reading month at the Palloor V N Purushothaman Higher Secondary School.

Noted writer and environmental activist Ambikasudhan Mangad, who was the chief guest, reminded the audience that the rights to read, write and even walk around freely were hard-won through sustained struggles.

The event was presided over by Vice Principal K Premanandan, with M M Thanooja delivering the keynote address. M Mustafa, camp director K K Sneha Prabha, and M K Beena also spoke at the event.

A lierary camp was organised under the leadership of Venudas Mokeri and C Nisha Rani.