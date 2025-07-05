Ambalavayal: The demand to develop Manjapara view point into a major tourism spot is gaining momentum. The view point where hundreds of visitors come everyday hardly has any basic infrastructure or safety features. Most people come here to enjoy the spectacular sunrises and sunsets. The giant rock in the midst of unused quarries and ponds is easily accessible. Besides, the panoramic view of the reservoir of Karappuzha dam is truly scintillating.

The evenings are pleasant and you feel rejuvenated when the cool breeze embrace you. The view point is crowded on holidays when families come here to enjoy the relaxing vibes. Besides, this place is close to Ambalayavayal town, making it a popular picnic spot.

Quarries functioned here years ago though none of them are active now. Photo: Manorama

Quarries functioned here years ago though none of them are active now. The view point is at the area owned by the revenue department. The quarry ponds formed as a result of blasting off rocks and the tall rocky structures are the highlights of this area. The mind-blowing views of the nearby places could be enjoyed from here.

The people in the locality have been urging the authorities to turn the view point into a tourism spot since the number of visitors have been rising. The area lacks basic infrastructure and safety features. The road to the view point too is in a dilapidated condition. Besides, the quarry ponds are deep, posing a safety risk for the visitors.

Fences should be installed around these ponds to ensure the safety of the visitors. It has also become a hub for antisocial activities with some people using it for consuming alcohol publicly. So, people have been demanding to regulate such activities to make the place tourism friendly. They want the tourism department or the DTPC to take over the land to develop basic infrastructure facilities.