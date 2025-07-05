Thiruvananthapuram: Private buses will stay off the roads across the state on July 8, as a joint committee of bus owners has announced a token strike to protest the government’s apathy in addressing their issues. The operators also warned that they would begin a statewide indefinite strike from July 22 if the government fails to meet their demands.

Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on June 26, representatives of the bus operators alleged that the government is ignoring their demands despite repeated requests. Their key demands include a revision of student concession rates, renewal of expired permits without delay, and withdrawal of the directive converting limited-stop buses into ordinary services.

The bus operators also called for immediate government action to repair damaged roads. Additionally, they urged authorities to stop the strict enforcement of penalty norms.

Neither the transport minister nor any other government official has responded to the announcement of the private bus strike.

The bus strike will disrupt the normal life of a large number of commuters as private buses are the primary mode of transportation in many remote areas of the state.