Gudallur: A wild tusker, which went on a rampage, turned parts of Gudallur into a scene of chaos on Saturday, leaving behind a trail of destruction and panic. The elephant was first spotted on Bathery Road near Pushpagiri Hospital, where it charged at a car, completely wrecking its front.

Inside the vehicle were Riyas and his wife Sameema from Padamthara. The tusker struck the passenger side, where Sameema was seated. The impact left her unconscious on the spot. The motorcyclists who passing by too narrowly escaped being trampled.

The tusker then descended the steps near the Green Valley resort. A group of migrant workers from North India, who were climbing up the stairs at the time, managed to flee just in time. The elephant proceeded to Muthamizh Nagar near St Thomas Church, where it caused widespread damage, pulling down compound walls and gates of several houses. Many residents had a close brush with the animal but were fortunate to escape.

Attempts by locals to shoo away the tusker only made things worse as the enraged elephant chased them back into their homes. Fear gripped the area for nearly two hours, until forest officials managed to drive the animal away using drones. The tusker eventually retreated towards Kozhipalam via Chembala.

For the past two months, several parts of Gudallur taluk have been under the constant threat of wild elephant incursions. In Devarshola panchayat alone, as many as 12 wild tuskers have been frequently spotted wandering through residential areas. On the same day, another wild tusker was seen roaming in the Dharmagiri area during daylight hours that has left residents afraid to even step outside during the day.

Efforts by the Forest Department to drive the elephants back into the wild have largely failed. Officials are even restricted by their higher ups from bursting crackers to scare them off. Forest staff, armed with only torches and sticks, are under immense stress as they confront the tusker threat daily. Just recently, one of their vehicles came under direct attack by a tusker.